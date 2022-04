No, you’re not in a mid-2000s, Hot Topic-inspired dream — Billie Eilish really did just give emo kids everywhere the biggest surprise treat during her Coachella performance. During her Saturday, April 23 concert on the second weekend of the music festival, Eilish brought out Hayley Williams as a surprise guest, and the two teamed up for a rendition of Paramore’s “Misery Business” that’ll go down in musical history. The duo performed an acoustic version of the 2007 pop-punk hit with an acoustic twist, and naturally, fans went wild. You’ll want to watch Billie Eilish sing “Misery Business” with Paramore’s Hayley Williams, because it was seriously iconic.

