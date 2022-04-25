ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria's Secret PINK taps Darren Barnet as its first male spokesperson

WBAL Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- Victoria's Secret PINK has tapped Darren Barnet as the brand's first male spokesperson. The Never Have I Ever star will work with the brand throughout the year to promote its Gender Free collection, which includes everything from shorts to matching sweat sets. Barnet's partnership with the...

www.wbal.com

