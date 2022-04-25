ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes woman vying for fitness magazine cover

Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lewes mom of two boys is competing for the opportunity to grace the cover of Muscle & Fitness Hers Magazine, and she’s asking for the community’s help. Holly Walker is pursuing a career in personal training. She works out...

Kelly Fanello
1d ago

you have my vote ,you go girl,u speration to all I had ankle surgery, and such ,I used to be in shape once upon a time , between limping,and car accident,, physical therapy kills me ,lol, way to girl,love articles like this I hope you win.

