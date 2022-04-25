ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court takes up case of a football coach's asserted right to publicly pray after games

wbaa.org
 1 day ago

The Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a case involving a coach who kneeled...

www.wbaa.org

The Week

Anita Hill reacts to Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation: 'We should all be celebrating'

Anita Hill is reacting with "pure joy" to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation after condemning the Senate's "shocking" hearings. Hill, who testified about her sexual harassment allegations against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991, shared her reaction on CNN to Jackson being confirmed as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
eenews.net

Supreme Court weighs Biden’s Hanford nuclear challenge

Supreme Court justices yesterday appeared skeptical of calls to dismiss the Biden administration’s challenge of a Washington state law that expanded benefits to federal contractors at the Hanford nuclear waste site. The federal government is seeking to block a 2018 state law that presumed current and former workers who...
The Independent

‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says wife of Supreme Court justice is part of ‘Trump cult’

As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
The Independent

How long do Supreme Court justices serve and what is the current political balance?

The retirement of US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer sent shockwaves through Washington DC and ended Republican hopes that the next court vacancy would occur while the GOP controls the US Senate.The court underwent significant changes under Donald Trump’s administration, when over the course of four years, then-president Trump oversaw the confirmation of three new justices to the bench, a third of the total bench, with lifetime appointments, and firmly shifting the nation’s high court to the right,Justice Stephen Breyer’s upcoming retirement during the reign of a Democratic president means that the court’s overall make up will not change,...
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
NPR

The Supreme Court ponders the right to pray on the 50-yard line

The U.S. Supreme Court finds itself immersed in culture wars again today. The justices will hear a high school football coach's argument that he has the right to kneel and pray on the 50-yard line at the end of games. NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg reports. NINA TOTENBERG, BYLINE:...
