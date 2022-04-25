ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

In photos: Darien celebrates Earth Day with ‘Spring Into Nature Festival’

By Christian Abraham
darientimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDARIEN — The Darien Nature Center hosted its “Spring Into Nature Festival” in honor of Earth Day at Cherry...

www.darientimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Shorebirds Visit Bitterroot Valley, Wildflowers Are Sprouting

Only one new bird species was added to the Bitterroot Valley list by Ebird this past week. Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal said the cold temperatures are holding back some usual spring activities. However, we're only five species behind last year's bird varieties. At the Lee Metcalf National...
ANIMALS
Stamford Advocate

Stamford Museum & Nature Center offers special program for neurodiverse children

The Stamford Museum & Nature Center is holding “Animals for All,” a free program series designed exclusively for neurodiverse children and their families. Two different program formats are offered: Heckscher Farm Open Evenings, which allow families to visit Heckscher Farm after-hours at their own pace and order, and Caring for Critters, which provides kids a chance to work with farm animals in a small group environment.
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darien, CT
Darien, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Darien, CT
Society
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Morning Sun

Choose plants in your garden to support bees and butterflies

One of the largest threats to bees is a lack of safe habitat where they can build homes and find a variety of nutritious food sources.It’s no secret that healthy bee and butterfly populations are often harbingers of a healthy environment. One of the largest threats to bees and butterflies today is a lack of safe habitat where they can build homes and find a variety of nutritious food sources — making it more important than ever to support those populations.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Sustainable Living#The Darien Nature Center
Taste Of Home

How to Start Plants in Mini ‘Milk Jug Greenhouses’

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. We’ve all got our own big dreams and goals when it comes...
GARDENING
Agriculture Online

Spring-flowering bulb foliage

I have a garden chock-full of bulbs that produce beautiful flowers every spring. Unfortunately, once the flowers are done blooming, the fading foliage makes it look like a garden full of sickly plants. I resist the temptation to cut back the leaves because they’re very important if I want to see healthy flowers from those bulbs again next year.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
Salina Journal

Salinans are ready to help the community during Spring Spruce-Up

As the weather gets warmer and the calendar inches closer to summer, the opportunities to get outside get greater everyday, and one annual opportunity lets Salinans do so while also helping out their community. Volunteers are needed for this year's Spring Spruce-Up, which is happening from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30. Close to...
SALINA, KS
Real Homes

How to level a yard – fix a bumpy lawn or sloped garden yourself

Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
GARDENING
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Dog Play Wednesdays return with Yappy Hour

The Gathering Place is getting ready for Yappy Hour because Dog Play Wednesdays are back. Tonight's event kicks off the 2022 season. This year's first Yappy Hour is happening at the Patio inside the Gathering Place. It's all about the pups, the drinks, the fun, and, of course, a pool full of tennis balls.
TULSA, OK
MyTexasDaily

Tree Talk: 4 tips for planting trees

(Family Features) Trees are virtually everywhere you turn, from your own backyard to nearby parks and forests where you enjoy hiking. They provide shade and beauty, and some even bear fruit. Beyond all the immediate benefits, you may be surprised to discover trees are also a critical key to the future.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy