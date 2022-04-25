Story Land is Having an All-Ages ‘Past-Bedtime’ Special Event This July for One Night Only

Many of my favorite childhood memories are from the time I spent with family and friends at the Disneyland Resort. From the time I was a very small child, we made frequent trips to go on rides, partake in all the food offerings that you can only get at a theme park, take photos with the characters, and experience the entertainment. While some things have remained since opening day, much has changed since I started spending time at the popular theme park, with upgrades and alterations a constant, and new rides and experiences always being added. After the COVID closure, period of limited capacity, time to rehire previous and hire new employees, and any necessary refurbishment, the theme park is currently celebrating the return of four beloved nighttime spectaculars, with the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks at Disneyland and World of Color at Disney California Adventure Park, followed by Fantasmic! on May 28th.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO