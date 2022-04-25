Arrests made in armed robbery

ARCHDALE — Two men and a teenage boy from High Point have been arrested in an armed robbery in Archdale last month.

Cortez Dyshawn Monk, 34, Johnmaine Lamont Rogers, 18, and the 17-year-old, whose name was not released because he is charged as a juvenile, are accused of robbing the Biz Center on U.S. 311 on March 25.

Three people came into the store about 6:30 a.m. that day, robbed a customer of money and a cellphone and pointed guns at an employee while demanding cash and other items.

The three were arrested over the past three weeks, but the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests Monday.

The 17-year-old was found in High Point on April 4, arrested and taken to the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center. He was charged with felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Monk was found by High Point Police Department officers on April 13. He was arrested and taken to the Guilford County Detention Center. He was charged with felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of a firearm by felon, felony larceny of a firearm and felony possession of a stolen firearm. No bond was allowed.

Rogers turned himself in Sunday at the High Point Police Department. He was taken to the Guilford County Detention Center. He was charged with felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon. Bond was set at $75,000 secured.