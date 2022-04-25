ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Lewiston police ask for help finding missing 17-year-old girl with cognitive disability

KHQ Right Now
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Sunday evening. Kazmira Swanson was last seen in the...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

13-year-old found safe

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department says the 13-year-old boy has been found safe. Last Updated: April 26 at 8:15 p.m. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who's developmentally delayed. SPD says he was last seen near Rosauers at 1808 West 3rd Avenue....
SPOKANE, WA
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewiston, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Lewiston, ID
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Father of toddler murdered by her mother’s boyfriend ‘will never recover after life ripped apart’

The father of a 16-month-old baby girl shaken to death by an unlicensed dog breeder has said he will “never recover” from the event after it ‘ripped his life apart’. In his absence on Monday, Kamran Haider, 39, was found guilty of murder and child cruelty after he attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.He was sentenced today at the Old Bailey, again in absence, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years for Nusayba’s murder and 18 months’ imprisonment for child cruelty against her. The sentences are to be served concurrently.Haider murdered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Police#Veteran
The Independent

Man accused of raping and murdering girl, 11, and killing her mother, brother, 13, and 11 year-old friend

A man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared in court. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11.The charges were brought after four bodies were discovered at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on 19 September last year.Bendall was remanded in custody at Derby Crown Court on Friday after being told his trial would now start on 9 May, not 4 May as previously planned.He was not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man found dead at home after allegedly being knocked to ground by man and woman

A man in his 50s has been found dead at home after allegedly being knocked to the ground during an assault by a man and a woman on Saturday night.Thames Valley Police found the man with serious head injuries on Brome Place in Barton, Oxford, at around 11.30am, and the force launched a murder investigation.The man was allegedly assaulted outside shops on Underhill Circus at around 9.30pm, and his friends took him home but raised concerns to police the next day after he did not answer the door.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Mike Roddy of Thames Valley Police’s major crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspect in Spokane Valley murder arrested

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Authorities have made an arrest in a months-long murder investigation.  In early February, 34-year-old Joseph B. Quinn was shot and killed outside of the Village Square Apartments in Spokane Valley.  After weeks without identifying a suspect, detectives established probable cause to charge 29-year-old Shayne R. Galloway with first-degree murder. Authorities did not say how they identified...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy