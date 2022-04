Andrea May Otto, 83, of Beatrice, died on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born August 24, 1938, in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School. She married Lenhart Melvin Otto on January 6, 1956. She worked for a short time after high school before staying home to raise a family. She enjoyed traveling to Branson for a week at a time, listening to music, dancing, reading to the grandkids, reading proverbs and poems and collecting Budweiser Beer Steins. She looked forward to having the family home for Christmas Eve and never missed the grandkid’s events.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO