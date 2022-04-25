ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Cause of Fort Wayne fire killing 4 children still unknown

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Autopsies have confirmed that fire caused the deaths of four children inside their Fort Wayne home last week, although the cause of the blaze hasn’t yet been determined, officials said Monday.

The Allen County coroner’s office said the children died from smoke inhalation and burns from the fire Thursday at the Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park on the city’s northeast side. The coroner has not yet ruled whether the deaths were accidental or by some other manner, saying the blaze remained under investigation by police and the state fire marshal’s office.

The four siblings were identified Monday as Matthew Damron, 10; Johnnie Mann-Goff, 5; Jefferson Goff, 3, and Rosalynn Goff, 2.

Four adults escaped from the burning home but the children were trapped inside and were pronounced dead at the scene.

