ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: No control in rehab outing

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Yarbrough (groin) retired only one of the six batters he faced Saturday in his rehab start with Triple-A Durham, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and four walks...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Tampa Bay Rays: Tyler Zombro completes his comeback

It is a miracle that Tyler Zombro is still alive. The Tampa Bay Rays minor league pitcher was struck in the head by a 104 MPH line drive last year, immediately collapsing to the mound and having convulsions. He needed immediate emergency brain surgery, and eventually had 16 plates and 36 screws inserted to stabilize his skull. Any thoughts about Zombro continuing his career were secondary.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Rich Hill Returns, Starts In Series Finale

After an emotional week, Rich Hill will make his way back onto the bump for the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon. Hill last started for Boston on Monday, three days after his father, Lloyd Hill Sr., died. Boston promptly placed the veteran left-hander on the bereavement list after he suffered a loss against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, but he’s set to make his third start of the season when Boston wraps up its three-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Central Illinois Proud

Red Sox, Rays hoping for the most from their starters

After stretching their pitching staffs to their limits Saturday night, the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays are hoping to get quality innings out of their starters in the rubber game of a three-game series Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. They plan on putting their trust in a...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Tyler Zombro returned to mound Sunday night for Durham Bulls

Right-hander Tyler Zombro made his return to the mound Sunday night with the Rays’ Triple-A affiliate — the first time he pitched in a regular-season game since last season’s horrifying injury. Zombro, struck in the head by a 104 mph comeback liner early last June, underwent emergency brain surgery and had his skull stabilized with 16 plates and 36 screws, as detailed by MLB.com’s Adam Berry. That Zombro fully recovered is a triumph in and of itself, but returning to the mound in less than a year’s time seems nearly impossible to fathom. Last night’s return came on the road against the Norfolk Tides (the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate), and in a particularly classy scene, the entire Tides dugout emptied to laud Zombro with a standing ovation as he took the mound (video link). Zombro’s teammates and many of the fans in attendance followed suit. “That’s been one of the moments that certainly hit me the hardest,” Zombro tells Berry. “…I think it all came kind of full circle there and definitely was a symbol of me ‘completing the journey’ to be back to performing in Triple-A.”
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Brandon Lowe not in Rays' Sunday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brandon Lowe is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lowe is being replaced at second base by Vidal Brujan versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. In 65 plate appearances this season, Lowe has a .196 batting average with a .667 OPS,...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rays#Rehab#Triple A Durham
Tampa Bay Times

How numbers add up for Rays after 16 games

ST. PETERSBURG — Having played 16 games, the Rays are basically 10 percent of the way through their season. That’s still early, and much too small of a sample size, to draw any real conclusions. But it can give us some early ideas about what we’re going to see during the summer and into the fall.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Baltimore Sun

Top Orioles prospect Adley Rutschman heading to High-A Aberdeen for rehab assignment, along with DL Hall, Rico Garcia

Catcher Adley Rutschman’s major league debut is now a step closer, with the Orioles’ top prospect reporting to High-A Aberdeen to complete a rehab assignment this week. Rutschman missed a place on the Opening Day roster when he was sidelined with a right tricep strain as major league spring training began. But the 24-year-old has steadily progressed from the injury over the past month ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Garrett Whitlock will start for Boston Red Sox on Thursday vs. Blue Jays, marking second career MLB start

Right-hander Garrett Whitlock will start for the Red Sox on Thursday afternoon in Toronto, the team announced Monday. Whitlock will make his second career MLB start in the finale of a four-game series between the Sox and Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The 25-year-old allowed one hit and struck out seven batters in four innings in his first career start Saturday night against the Rays. Whitlock owns a 0.66 ERA (1 ER in 13 ⅔ innings) so far this season and has struck out 18 batters.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Josh Lowe sitting for Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lowe is being replaced in left field by Randy Arozarena versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. In 52 plate appearances this season, Lowe has a .170 batting average with...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy