Jacob Dandic and Sean Welsh helped the Clarke baseball team win a big series against a rival foe and secure first place in an uber-competitive conference. After losing the series opener, Dandic hit the go-ahead three-run home run with two outs in the top of the seventh inning of the middle game and Welsh added a save followed by a key hit in the rubber match to help the Rams defeat Plainedge to regain first place in Conference 4A.

MASSAPEQUA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO