The Fremont Silverwolves came into their second matchup with Farmington knowing that they weren’t facing the same team they beat by five runs over 30 days ago. Since suffering the loss at the hands of the Silverwolves, the Phoenix had won six of their last seven games — allowing just eight runs in those six victories — and moved themselves into a tie with Fremont for the top spot in the Region 1 standings.

FARMINGTON, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO