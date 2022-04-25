ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samo swim dives into the water hunting for wins

By Walden Sullivan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 3, Samo’s girls’ and boys’ swim team had their first home meet of the year against Mira Costa. While they didn’t win against the notoriously athletically strong school, they made many triumphs. For many freshmen on the team, it was their first meet...

Cape Gazette

Factory Sports Boy’s Lacrosse Summer Camps

Factory Sports is excited to launch our Boy's Lacrosse camp for the Summer Season. Our Boy's Lacrosse camp will take place at Sandhill Fields and is broken into two sessions - students in 2nd to 5th grades and then students in 6th to 8th grades. (Please note the grade levels when registering).
LEWES, DE
Villages Daily Sun

Local athletes wrap up successful competition

Eight days, nearly 30 different sports and more than 2,000 medals awarded — those are numbers only The Villages Senior Games can produce. After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local Senior Games returned with a bang, wrapping up eight days of competition across The Villages on Sunday. More than 1,900 athletes took part in 29 events between April 16 and 24 at various facilities around the community during the event. That widespread participation among athletes ranging from 50 to nearly 100 is an inspiration in every iteration of the Senior Games, said Pam Henry, the recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Black Hills Pioneer

Basketball tournaments highlighted by lack of sportsmanship

PIERRE — A lack of sportsmanship was a common theme when members of the South Dakota High School Activities Association staff reported on the recent state basketball tournaments. They made their report April 13 to the SDHSAA board of directors. SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jo Auch told the board...
PIERRE, SD
WMBB

Port St. Joe girls, Blountstown boys take first at districts

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Port St. Joe girls and the Blountstown boys were crowned district champions at the Class 1A District 2 track and field meet on Tuesday. Port St. Joe finished with the most points overall, led by their girls’ team with 286 of their 419 points. Blountstown was the runners […]
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
The Morning Call

Track & field: Wilson sprinter Zakai Hendricks outruns early troubles to become a leader

During his freshman and sophomore years, Zakai Hendricks had conversations with his math teacher, Michael Fowler, that spoke volumes about Hendricks’ state of mind. “I was just trying to get through it,” Hendricks said. “Like, ‘let’s just pass the class.’ ” Hendricks, now a senior at Wilson, talked last week with Fowler about math this school year. “I’m talking about how I want to finish this ...
WILSON, PA

