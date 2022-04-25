ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire ban for Lakewood open space parks

Lakewood, Colorado
Lakewood, Colorado
A fire ban is in effect for Lakewood’s open space parks of Bear Creek Lake Park and Bear Creek Greenbelt, Thunder Valley Park and William Frederick Hayden Park.

Banned activities

  • Fires of any kind, including charcoal grills, portable fire pits or use of designated fire rings or permanent grills.
  • Use of model rockets.
  • Smoking unless in an enclosed structure or vehicle or within an area 6 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all combustible material. Smoking materials must be discarded in approved containers.

Community Policy