Ohio State

Ohio's Free Fishing Days fall on Father's Day weekend this year

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpend time with dad catching some fish! Ohioans can fish for free during the state's Free Fishing Days. Anglers are invited to take part in the annual free fishing weekend in June, which happens...

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 2

Fox47News

Kings Island, Cedar Point may have to offer passholders refunds

CINCINNATI — Kings Island and its sister parks might have to give out partial refunds for the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season if attorneys win a class action lawsuit against its parent company. A pandemic-related lawsuit against Cedar Fair will be allowed to move forward, according to a US District Court...
TOLEDO, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio safari park opens for season on May 1

CUMBERLAND, Ohio — An Ohio safari park is opening for the season on May 1. The Wilds is a safari park and conservation center located in Cumberland, Ohio. The safari park offers educational programs and teaches guests about conservation science. The park offers ziplining, horseback riding and fishing, too.
CUMBERLAND, OH
Sandusky Register

Ohio anglers win big walleye tourneys by a single ounce

SANDUSKY — Two Ohio anglers won both of the big walleye tournaments held in Sandusky last weekend — by 1 ounce. Joseph Gibson from Avon Lake and Bryan Beck from Lakewood teamed up to catch 10 walleyes that weighed 67 pounds, 14 ounces to win the Lake Erie Walleye Trail and Masters Walleye Circuit events.
SANDUSKY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Traveling back 13,000 years in Ohio

BOTKINS – A childhood dream of finding an arrowhead resulted in the discovery of a site more than 13,000 years old near Botkins. Dave Mielke, a Botkins Local School District retired teacher, found his first arrowhead when he was five years old. While he was a teacher, he discovered a Clovis point at a farm owned by Mark and Paul Buehler.
BOTKINS, OH
