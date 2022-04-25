Ohio's Free Fishing Days fall on Father's Day weekend this year

Do you need help paying for winter heating bills? HEAP may be able to help you. HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after Jan. 1. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31, 2022. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Anyone age 18 and older may apply for this assistance. Those 60 and older can get assistance with filling out the application. All heating types are eligible for energy assistance programs – electric, wood, coal, natural gas, propane and kerosene.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO