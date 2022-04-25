ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City v Real Madrid: Raheem Sterling says he is in 'a great spirit'

BBC
 1 day ago

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling says he is "in...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Man City v Real Madrid: Team news

City boss Pep Guardiola will make late decisions on the fitness of England defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker. And their possible absence could leave City with defensive problems as their other first-choice full-back, Joao Cancelo, is out through suspension. Real Madrid hope David Alba will be in contention, following...
Raheem Sterling
The Independent

Manchester City claim slender advantage in seven-goal thriller with Real Madrid

Manchester City claimed a slender advantage in their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid after a dramatic 4-3 victory at the Etihad Stadium.The Premier League leaders raced into a 2-0 lead in a pulsating first-leg encounter with goals from the irrepressible Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus in the first 11 minutes.Real responded through the prolific Karim Benzema before Phil Foden and Vinicius Junior traded goals early in the second half.Bernardo Silva gave City a two-goal advantage but Benzema scored a cheeky penalty – his 41st goal of the season in as many appearances – to cut the deficit once...
The Independent

Raheem Sterling eyes up Wayne Rooney record in Champions League

Raheem Sterling has revealed he has his eye on Wayne Rooney’s English goalscoring record of 30 in the Champions League.Manchester City forward Sterling is currently joint-second on the all-time list of English goalscorers in the competition, alongside Rooney’s former Manchester United team-mate Paul Scholes with 24.Sterling will hope for the chance to add to his tally as City take on Real Madrid in the first leg of the semi-finals at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.The 27-year-old, who has scored three times in the Champions League this season, said: “It’s like anything – (after) you make your professional debut, it’s then...
CBS Sports

Champions League predictions, odds for Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Can Karim Benzema hot streak continue?

The Champions League semifinals begin as four teams remain in pursuit of continental glory. The action kicks off on Tuesday when Real Madrid head to Manchester City for the first leg. It will be Liverpool and Villarreal on Wednesday in the other semifinal. Tuesday's clash at the Etihad features a club in Real that have won the tournament 13 times, more than any other, while City have yet to reach the summit but are hoping this is the year Pep Guardiola leads them there. Ahead of kickoff, here are our expert picks:
BBC

'City must hope they have not left the door open for Real'

Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Etihad Stadium. Manchester City produced an outstanding performance in one of the great Champions League games, but are left hoping they have not left the door open for Real Madrid after the semi-final first leg. City looked like they were running away with the...
CBS Sports

Liverpool vs. Villarreal predictions, Champions League odds: Jurgen Klopp's men overwhelming favorites

The UEFA Champions League is back this midweek with the first legs of the semifinals and Villarreal CF are aiming to extend their fairytale run against Liverpool on Wednesday. Unai Emery's unfancied Spanish outfit travel to Anfield for the opening leg and will be aiming to repeat strong showings on the road against Bayern Munich and Juventus which have earned them a deserved final four berth.
