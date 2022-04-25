ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Ferrous Sulfate Market" Sourcing and Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge

By SpendEdge
1 day ago
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on SpendEdge' s actionable insights. SpendEdge Is the Preferred Procurement Market Intelligence Partner for 120+ Fortune 500 Firms. NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ferrous Sulfate market will grow at a CAGR of 3.26% by 2026. Prices will increase by 4%- 8% during...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX) Furthers Growth Strategy With Acquisition

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. GreenBox has secured an estimated $1 billion merchant accounts portfolio following the closing of an asset purchase agreement with Sky Financial & Intelligence. The company reported approximately $2 billion in...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Lime Oil Market to record USD 219.14 Mn growth | European market to create significant growth opportunities | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lime Oil Market" report by Technavio presents a comprehensive study and presentation of demand drivers, market trends, restraints, market size, and forecasts over the period of 2021 to 2026. Backed by the collective presentation of research findings, the research report on the...
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Apricot Oil Market 2022-2026 | Increased Demand for Turkish Apricot Oil Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apricot Oil Market size is expected to grow by 451.00 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising demand for Turkish apricot oil products is one of the primary reasons driving growth in the apricot oil market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request sample report.
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Adhesives and Sealants Market Size to Register a Growth of USD 14.49 Billion| Growing Demand from Construction and Food Packaging Applications is a Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The adhesives and sealants market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46%. Factors such as growing demand from construction and food packaging applications are significantly driving the market.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Metrology Services Market Size to Grow by USD 934.65 Million | By Application (heavy equipment, automotive, aerospace and defense, and others) and Geography | Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metrology Services Market Share is expected to increase by USD 934.65 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 14.67%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Amper is providing a plug-and-play-solution to digitize manufacturing

“We got into HAX with that idea, and then completely invalidated it,” co-founder and CEO Akshat Thirani says with a laugh. “For a few weeks, we were just in a kind of limbo. We knew there’s a lot behind electricity, based on the home energy data we’ve seen. I was in Shenzhen. Everything just collided, and a new company — in a sense — was born.”
ELECTRONICS
pymnts

Home Depot Moves Longtime CIO Into New Tech Role

Home Depot is upping its investment in digital programs like online shopping and curbside pickup apps that helped drive sales during the pandemic, while also moving its longtime chief information officer into a new custom-facing tech role. That’s according to a report Friday (April 22) by The Wall Street Journal,...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Chickpea Market Size to Grow by USD 5.70 billion | 85% of the growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The chickpea market potential growth difference will increase by USD 5.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report from Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period. The offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
AGRICULTURE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Interactive Children's Books Market: 48% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Children's Books Market value is set to grow by USD 590.23 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4.53% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The report is segmented by Distribution channel (offline and online), Type (physical...
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hair Wigs And Extension Market Size to Grow by USD 5.26 Bn | Evolving Opportunities with Aderans Co. Ltd., Donna Bella OpCo LLC, and India Hair International | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair wigs and extension market analysis report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market potential growth difference to reach USD 5.26 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is also anticipated to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 9.82% during the forecast period.
HAIR CARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Online Clothing Rental Market Size to Grow by USD 3.00 Bn| 44% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Online Clothing Rental Market share will witness a YOY growth of 25.96% in 2022 during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (women, men, and children) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the main drivers of the online clothing rental market is the growing e-commerce fashion industry.
APPAREL
pymnts

Today in Retail: Kimberly-Clark Expects Higher Sales; Walmart to Strengthen Local Business Ties

Today in retail, Kimberly-Clark predicts higher sales this year despite raising prices, while Walmart continues to strengthen its ties with local businesses. Plus, Home Depot Chief Information Officer Matt Carey shifts into the role of executive vice president of customer experience, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered resale baby gear marketplace Rebelstork expands into the U.S.
RETAIL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

3D-Printed Composite Materials Market size to grow by USD 150.06 Mn | Superior properties of composite materials to boost market growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market analysis report "3D-printed Composite Materials Market", the market will witness a YOY growth of 17.67% in 2022 at a CAGR of 21.53% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (printing inks, paints and coatings, plastics, and others), type (azo, phthalocyanine, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). One of the major factors driving the market for 3D-printed composite materials is the enhanced qualities of composite materials.
MARKETS
3M Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results

3M Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today reported first-quarter 2022 results. "In a challenging global environment, 3M delivered a strong start to 2022 with solid growth, operating margins, and robust cash generation," said 3M chairman and chief executive officer Mike Roman. "In response to feedback from our shareholders and to provide additional clarity on the strength of our underlying business performance, starting in the first quarter we are reporting adjusted earnings to exclude costs for significant litigation. These included, as we communicated on March 30th, the announced additional investment related to Zwijndrecht, which resulted in a 26-cent charge, along with costs related to other significant litigation of 13-cents in the first quarter. Excluding the Zwijndrecht investment our financial outlook for 2022 remains unchanged.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Infrastructure Masons Announces the Formation of the iMasons Climate Accord Uniting over 70 Companies on Carbon Reduction in Global Digital Infrastructure

MONACO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), a non-profit professional association, has assembled a historic cooperative of over 70 companies to reduce carbon in digital infrastructure materials, products, and power. The iMasons Climate Accord (ICA) was formed by leaders in the iMasons Advisory Council. The ICA includes hyperscale companies AWS, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, which represent some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world, and over 40 colocation data center providers, product, service and investment firms that fund, build and operate the foundation and drive the supply chain.
ENVIRONMENT
pymnts.com

The ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Report: 3 Ways Consumers Are Dealing With Inflation - April 2022

NEW DATA: Six In 10 Consumers Buy Only The Essentials As Inflation Rises. Consumers are tightening their budgets in the face of historic inflation rates, with 61% cutting their spending to only the daily essentials: gas, food and health products. In the April edition of the ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Report, PYMNTS surveys 2,797 U.S. consumers to discover the three ways they are changing their spending habits in the face of rising inflation and how merchants can adjust to meet these shifts in consumer demand.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Egyptian MaaS startup Swvl enters Turkish markets with latest acquisition

The primarily stock deal, which was valued at around $40 million, gives Swvl access both to Volt Lines’ tech as well as its more than 110 corporate client contracts. This reach will help Swvl build out its corporate offerings while also getting a foothold in Turkey so it can expand its B2C service, as well as adjacent transportation solutions, including schools and factories, the company says.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Restaurants Leverage Automated Solutions to Mitigate Labor Needs

Major quick-service restaurant (QSR) Jack in the Box is joining the list of restaurants leveraging automation to reduce labor needs. The company announced Tuesday (April 26) that it is partnering with foodservice industry Robots-as-a-Service company Miso Robotics to pilot test the robotics company’s Flippy 2 frier and its Sippy automatic beverage dispenser.
RESTAURANTS
