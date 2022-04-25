Keeping it Active: Cache Senior Center offers wide range of volunteer opportunities

AJ Winters Elementary Physical Education department recently received generous grants and donations from AJ Winters PTO, Bear Lake Education Foundation, and Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation. With these grants and donations, AJ Winters Elementary recently was able to purchase the Railyard Fitness Obstacle Course. The Railyard Fitness Obstacle allows you to set up a variety of different layouts. Their website promotes that “Exercise on the Railyard Obstacle Course is a 100% natural and is a functional workout that improves cardiovascular, core and muscular strength, balance, agility, coordination, speed, power, flexibility, endurance, posture, and burns calories like no other workout. Exercise on the Railyard improves function, strengthens, and stabilizes the shoulders, core, lower body muscles and joints, back, and hips.” AJ Winters Physical Educations classes says thanks for the support in helping students to stay active. Some comments students said about the Railyard Fitness Obstacle Course is.

FITNESS ・ 1 DAY AGO