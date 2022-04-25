ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

Keeping it Active: Cache Senior Center offers wide range of volunteer opportunities

By THAYA GILMORE For The Herald Journal
Herald-Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cache County Senior Center in Logan depended on over 125 volunteers in 2021, donating their time in teaching classes on subjects like tai chi, line dancing, sewing and cooking as well doing deliveries for the Meals-on-Wheels program. “We have an array of volunteers who help in many different...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

