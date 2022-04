HILLSDALE — The Hillsdale Academy boys golf team were able to find cooperating weather conditions for their first SCAA jamboree of the season. The Colts traveled to Jackson's Ella Sharp Golf Course for the jamboree, which was hosted by Jackson Christian. The Colts entered the match as last year's conference champions and state qualifiers as a team. Rolla Frisinger is the new head coach of the Colts this year, taking over for former head coach Charlie Blood. Brent Falke returns as the assistant coach.

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO