ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New California bill will stop freeway expansion because of “racism”

kusi.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new bill, AB 1778, passed by California’s Assembly Transportation Committee seeks to outlaw the construction of new freeway lanes in most...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 101

allen
1d ago

how about traffic? has this person been outside in the last 20 years,get rid of these demorats ,vote them out,they are destroying this state and our government

Reply(4)
129
Colt .45
1d ago

So... we pay has taxes and registration fees for road improvements! Now the circus 🤡 wants to divert our tax dollars into their pet project which will never work, is just as dirty mining, children being used to mine the minerals needed out of the country! This state is literally off the rails! And what about the rails to nowhere! Ya there’s that, billions wasted!

Reply(1)
43
Dale Naber
1d ago

That's odd, the 210 cut right thru La Crescenta and La Canada. Two totally white middle and upper middle class communities when it was built.

Reply(1)
34
Related
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Freeways#World War Ii#Kusi#Ab 1778#Democrat#Reform California#Good Morning San Diego
Interesting Engineering

California's people oppose releasing an army of genetically engineered mosquitoes

Last March, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved plans from biotech company Oxitec to release billions of genetically engineered mosquitoes in Florida and California in order to fight mosquito-borne diseases. The plan works as follows: the male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have been genetically tweaked to express the protein tTAV-OX5034....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

The Feds Will Return More Than $1 Million in Marijuana Money That California Cops Stole From Armored Cars

The federal government has agreed to return more than $1 million that California sheriff's deputies stole from an armored-car company that serves state-licensed marijuana businesses. The partial settlement of a lawsuit that the Institute for Justice filed on behalf of the Pennsylvania-based company, Empyreal Logistics, embodies a notable irony: The Justice Department is returning money earned by businesses that federal law still treats as criminal enterprises, thereby defeating San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus' attempt to evade California law, which does not allow forfeiture of the money that his deputies seized because it came from businesses that the state views as perfectly legitimate.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KEYT

Report urges California panel to deny desalination plant

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A report urges a California coastal panel to deny a proposal to build a $1.4 billion desalination plant that would draw on the ocean to expand water sources in Southern California. Staff for the California Coastal Commission on Monday recommended the panel reject Poseidon Water’s proposal to build the 50 million gallon-a-day facility Huntington Beach. The project is up for discussion before the panel on May 12. The proposal comes as California faces prolonged drought, worsened by climate change, with its nearly 40 million residents heeding repeated calls in recent years to conserve water. Poseidon Water has been running a similar desalination plant in nearby Carlsbad, in San Diego County, since 2015.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
Motorious

California Reveals Its ICE Ban

It’s not like Washington state’s ban, but it’s definitely trying to keep up…. The California Air Resources Board has made a proposal to achieve Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order to eliminate the sale of internal combustion engines in the state by 2035. It’s a bold strategy, one we’re not sure will work out so great, but considering what short attention spans most people seem to have, they might even forget all about it by then.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy