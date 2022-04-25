New California bill will stop freeway expansion because of “racism”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new bill, AB 1778, passed by California’s Assembly Transportation Committee seeks to outlaw the construction of new freeway lanes in most...www.kusi.com
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new bill, AB 1778, passed by California’s Assembly Transportation Committee seeks to outlaw the construction of new freeway lanes in most...www.kusi.com
how about traffic? has this person been outside in the last 20 years,get rid of these demorats ,vote them out,they are destroying this state and our government
So... we pay has taxes and registration fees for road improvements! Now the circus 🤡 wants to divert our tax dollars into their pet project which will never work, is just as dirty mining, children being used to mine the minerals needed out of the country! This state is literally off the rails! And what about the rails to nowhere! Ya there’s that, billions wasted!
That's odd, the 210 cut right thru La Crescenta and La Canada. Two totally white middle and upper middle class communities when it was built.
Comments / 101