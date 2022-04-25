[VIRTUAL] Office Hours with Student Involvement Consultant (Amanda Windsor)

Described by The Atlantic as the ‘most liberal college in America’ few years ago and by P. Review as “one of the most distinctive colleges in the nation,” the Reed College recently gathered a lot of attention nationwide after a Reed College professor was seen in a viral video making offensive and racist comments at a local business drive-thru while in his vehicle and allegedly drunk. Few days after the video was posted on TikTok, the college made their first public announcement informing everyone they are aware of the incident supporting the victims in the video.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 17 DAYS AGO