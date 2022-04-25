Frances Perkins Spring Picnic

Canned cocktails have come of age. Consumers are no longer limited to saccharine-sweet concoctions with suspicious ingredient lists, thanks to a growing market of premium drinks to convince even the most sceptical of sippers.While Fleabag did much to glamourise gin in a tin, the demand for premium ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails has accelerated in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020 alone, UK drinkers spent £412m on RTDs – an increase of 23 per cent from 2019.But it’s not just the industry’s movers and shakers capitalising on this burgeoning market; there’s a new cohort of innovative start-ups, including Good One,...
Comments / 0