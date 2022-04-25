ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Wendel not sure if there is enough support for cap on gas tax

chautauquatoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChautauqua County Legislature Democrats are pushing to cap the county's share of the gas tax at $3 per gallon. But County Executive P.J. Wendel is not sure whether there will be enough support...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Business
Lakewood, NY
Business
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
City
Lakewood, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Traffic
The Independent

NY Gov. Hochul hits election hurdle in running mate’s arrest

One man’s scandal catapulted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul into office. Will alleged misconduct by another man hurt her chances of holding on to the job?Hochul’s previously smooth path to a Democratic primary win hit a major bump this week when her lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, resigned following his arrest in a federal corruption investigation.One of Hochul’s first big decisions as governor was to appoint Benjamin, then a state senator, after she took over from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned last summer rather than face impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, which he has denied.Her leading opponents in both the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Republicans#Lawmakers#Time Limit#Democrats#Wdoe#Wendel Needs#The County Legislature
POLITICO

Andrew Cuomo, a man searching for a plan

NOW WHAT? First, he was rumored to be considering a run for his old attorney general seat, a way to enact revenge on his chief foe, Attorney General Tish James. Then the speculation shifted: He might run in a Democratic primary for governor, entering a three-candidate field to blow up the race and hope to come out victorious, returning to Albany to redeem his family name after scandal felled his time in office.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YourErie

Erie County Council discovers ballot error

With the primary election just around the corner, Erie County is dealing with an issue with the ballot. This issue may end up costing tax payers more money. It’s an estimated amount of $50,000 for the error that county officials are hoping the state will reimburse. Erie County Council held an emergency meeting on Monday […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
96.1 The Breeze

Deadline This Week For Motorcycles In New York State

If you or someone you know owns a motorcycle that is registered in New York State, there is a deadline looming that you need to be aware of. The DMV in New York State says all motorcycle registrations expire on April 30th and must be renewed by then. Motorcycles also must be inspected once a year at a licensed station.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy