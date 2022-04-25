Pfizer issues nationwide blood pressure medication recall due to potential cancer causing chemical

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Check your medicine cabinets for these blood pressure tablets that are now being recalled.

Pfizer is voluntarily recalling Accupril after an impurity that can cause cancer was detected in the medication.

If you're taking the tablets, you're not at "immediate risk," Pfizer said in the recall alert. Instead, they said the long-term ingestion of the impurity can be associated with increased cancer risk.

So, they are advising anyone on the medicine to talk with their doctor or health care provider for alternative treatment.

The medication was distributed nationwide from December 2019 to April 2022. It includes:

Accupril® (Quinapril HCl Tablets) , 10 mg

, 10 mg Accupril® (Quinapril HCl Tablets) , 20 mg

, 20 mg Accupril® (Quinapril HCl Tablets) , 40 mg

The LOT numbers include:

DR9639

DX8682

DG1188

DX6031

CK6260



So far, there have been no health effects related to the recall, Pfizer said.

For more information on this recall, visit FDA.gov here .