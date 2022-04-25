ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer issues nationwide blood pressure medication recall due to potential cancer causing chemical

By CBS Pittsburgh
 1 day ago

These products are under recalls 01:03

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Check your medicine cabinets for these blood pressure tablets that are now being recalled.

Pfizer is voluntarily recalling Accupril after an impurity that can cause cancer was detected in the medication.

If you're taking the tablets, you're not at "immediate risk," Pfizer said in the recall alert. Instead, they said the long-term ingestion of the impurity can be associated with increased cancer risk.

So, they are advising anyone on the medicine to talk with their doctor or health care provider for alternative treatment.

The medication was distributed nationwide from December 2019 to April 2022. It includes:

  • Accupril® (Quinapril HCl Tablets) , 10 mg
  • Accupril® (Quinapril HCl Tablets) , 20 mg
  • Accupril® (Quinapril HCl Tablets) , 40 mg

The LOT numbers include:

  • DR9639
  • DX8682
  • DG1188
  • DX6031
  • CK6260


So far, there have been no health effects related to the recall, Pfizer said.

For more information on this recall, visit FDA.gov here .

AmericaIsNotFree
1d ago

Can’t trust them with blood pressure medicine, they also have a history of lawsuits from medical malpractices, yet convinced millions to inject poison in their bodies.. true murders

Jessica Jensen
1d ago

3rd medication in 2 years from pfizer for same problem yet …. Trust the science …. Trust the experimental jab with no long term studies yet ……. Hard pass

Lisa
1d ago

But the FDA allowed them to give it to us! FDA IS Pfizer! They do not protect us, they protect Pfizer! #vested interest!

