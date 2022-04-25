ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Thomas Aquinas safety Conrad Hussey commits to Penn State

By Franco Panizo, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Conrad Hussey, of St. Thomas Aquinas, is a 2021 Sun Sentinel All County first team football player. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

St. Thomas Aquinas safety Conrad Hussey visited Penn State’s campus a couple of weeks ago, and he must have liked what he saw.

Hussey took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to announce that he has committed to Penn State. The defensive back, who made the Sun Sentinel’s Broward 8A-6A All-County first team, posted a graphic of himself in a football jersey that was in Penn State colors and paired it with a thankful message.

“Many times in our lives, we come upon a crossroad and there is immense pressure to make the right decision for yourself, your leaders, and last but not least — your family,” read Hussey’s note. “I am blessed to be faced with such an opportunity at this time and would like to use this platform to thank my @STA family, coaches, and all the persons who have played a significant role in my development.

“With God’s guidance and the love and support of my family, I have decided to commit to Penn State. I’m coming home Happy Valley.”

A three-star athlete that is ranked the No. 47 safety in the class of 2023 by 247Sports, Hussey is fresh off a junior season with St Thomas Aquinas in which he nabbed four interceptions while scoring one touchdown off a blocked field goal. Those contributions helped the Raiders go 14-1 en route to winning the 7A state championship.

Hussey, who is listed at 6 feet and 190 pounds, will join a Penn State team that went 7-6 in 2021 in coach James Franklin’s eighth season in charge. The Nittany Lions played in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Jan. 1, but lost, 24-10, to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The St. Thomas Aquinas prospect had visited the campuses of several programs, including those of Pittsburgh and the University of Colorado Boulder, in recent weeks as he weighed his decision before making the decision to commit to Penn State.

NBC Sports

Four-star tackle gives Notre Dame its first offensive lineman commit in 2023

Most years, Notre Dame’s first recruit to commit to a class is an offensive lineman. If not the first, an offensive lineman or two joins the class early on, maybe literal years before they can officially sign with the Irish. But in the recruiting class of 2023, Notre Dame needed to wait a bit before landing a pledge from an offensive lineman.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WGAU

Updating Georgia football 2022 defensive depth chart following spring practice

Despite having to replace three likely first-round picks on the defensive line, the spring game showed there is still plenty of talent in this room. Logue and Carter should be seen as locks given their prior standing and play. Ingram-Dawkins wowed on G-Day and could play his way into the starting rotation. Walthour did not play due to a knee injury, but Kirby Smart has said he should be good to go for the summer.
ATHENS, GA
