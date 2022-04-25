ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria's Secret PINK taps Darren Barnet as its 1st male spokesperson

GMA
GMA
 1 day ago

Victoria's Secret PINK has tapped Darren Barnet as the brand's first male spokesperson.

The "Never Have I Ever" star will work with the brand throughout the year to promote its Gender Free collection, which includes everything from shorts to matching sweat sets.

Barnet's partnership with the brand ties into the company's stated goals and continued focus on inclusivity.

courtesy of Victorias Secret PINK - PHOTO: Actor Darren Barnet has become Victoria's Secret PINK’s first-ever male celebrity brand ambassador.

The actor and producer will kick off his new role with the brand by serving as a judge for the fourth annual PINK With Purpose Project, where 10 young adults will be chosen to receive $25,000 each to fund their project supporting PINK's core values of People, Purpose or Planet.

Other fellow ambassadors that will help judge the project include R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle as well as content creator and model Remi Bader.

Reflecting back on his own teenage experiences and insecurities faced as a young adult, Barnet said in a statement, "I love the work that PINK is doing -- especially their focus on community and mental health -- so I'm really honored to be a part of this team."

In addition to the PINK With Purpose Project, he will also work with the retailer to participate in Mental Health Awareness Month activations and a variety of other related activations that support the brand's key initiatives.

"We are so excited to announce this partnership because Darren is such a positive role model for teens and young adults," Amy Hauk, CEO of PINK, said in a statement. "As we focus on expanding our gender-free offerings and continue to evolve as a brand, we want to ensure our partners not only represent the diversity of our customers, but also embody individuality and self-confidence."

MORE: Victoria's Secret introduces genderless, size-inclusive tween brand Happy Nation

This news follows shortly behind Victoria's Secret introducing a brand new genderless, size-inclusive tween brand, Happy Nation . It's a fully digital brand for tweens ages 8-13 that offers everything from swimwear to body care.

In 2021, Victoria's Secret announced a total rebrand, and with this change in direction, a variety of diverse, inclusive platforms and activations have followed.

