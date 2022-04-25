ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas activists opposed to COVID-19 mandates greet legislators with rally at Capitol

By Tim Carpenter
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fm78h_0fJdXGG700

TOPEKA — Rep. Tatum Lee and Sen. Mark Steffen heartily embraced anti-vax activists Monday at the Capitol ahead of the Legislature’s consideration of limited-government policy tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and potential overrides of a cluster of vetoes issued by Gov. Laura Kelly.

The plan was for the House and Senate to devote the day to weighing bills left unfinished when lawmakers adjourned for a three-week break. The list includes bills on K-12 education budget, the final state budget package, reform of the state’s 6.5% sales tax on groceries, legalization of sports wagering and a sweeping bill approved by the Senate but not the House that would tackle libertarians’ objections to COVID-19 directives.

On Tuesday, legislative leadership wants to dive into override votes on a transgender sports ban on girls and women athletes, a parental bill of rights for public education, a ban on municipal government limits on single-use plastic, expansion of short-term health plans and new limits on access to food stamps.

Lee, a Ness City Republican not averse to criticizing GOP leadership, lauded the group affiliated with Kansans for Health Freedom who pressed their case for a trio of bills that haven’t cleared the Legislature. She demanded House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, allow each to be adopted by the House.

“Ron Ryckman, you better get these bills passed,” said Lee, who alleged backroom deals were being hatched as she spoke to the protesters. “Thank you so much for caring, standing and participating. None of this is worth it unless we’re standing together.”

The anti-vax coalition demanded  passage of House Bill 2280 opening the door to treatments not fully endorsed by federal regulators, Senate Bill 489 inhibiting ability of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and local government health directors to issue pandemic orders and Senate Bill 541 prohibiting directives on vaccination passports, facial coverings, contract tracing, church attendance and student vaccinations.

Steffen, a Republican from the Hutchinson area who has been under scrutiny by the Kansas Board of Healing Arts, said House Bill 2280 wasn’t dead but was on life support.

“Is the light growing dim? Well, yes, but it is on everything,” he said. “That doesn’t mean it’s time to give up. It’s time to try harder.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wb3EV_0fJdXGG700

Sen. Mark Steffen says in a speech to anti-vaxxers Monday at the Statehouse that the Kansas Board of Healing Arts “created suffering and death” during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Steffen said the board regulating physicians in Kansas, such as himself, had to be changed to prevent the heavy “corporate doctor” influence on the board. The KBHA should be more respectful of physicians such as himself who advocate off-label drug treatments for COVID-19 not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“The Kansas Board of Healing Arts has to be reorganized. It has to be,” Steffen said. “the associations — Kansas Medical Society, chiropractic society, osteopathic society — they are the ones that are picking the board members. They don’t pick a group of doctors to represent true Kansans. They pick corporate doctors. They’re not picking the average Joe doctor like myself. That has to change.”

He said the regulatory scrutiny of doctors not in the medical mainstream blunted early treatment of COVID-19 and “created suffering and death for people with cancers.”

“So, let’s keep our head down. Let’s keep charging forward. Let’s hold people accountable. Let’s stand for the truth. Let’s make this state better. Let’s make this country better,” Steffen said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9s4Q_0fJdXGG700

Anti-vaxxers pray during a gathering Monday at the rotunda in the Statehouse. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

The crowd created funnels of protesters outside the House and Senate chambers that legislators had to walk through. They hoisted signs that read: “We the people want health freedom,” “Let doctors save lives” and “Do what’s right for Kansans.” They chanted “pass the House freedom bills” and “stop medical tyranny.”

At the request of Mike Brown, a GOP candidate for secretary of state, said he lost his seat on the Johnson County Commission in 2020  because he was such an intense champion for people who didn’t want to bend a knee to government during the pandemic. At his urging, the anti-vax activists chanted “U! S! A! U! S! A!” loud enough to satisfy his sense that they had been heard through the five-floor statehouse.

Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, said he was focused on Senate Bill 541, which was approved by the Senate 24-14 but not taken up by the House. Apparently, House negotiators won’t agree to meet for discussion of the Senate’s work on the bill.

The board bill would limit cities responding to infectious diseases to issuance of 30-day ordinances that limited the size of gatherings, restricted operation of businesses or controlled movement of people. Anyone harmed by such local government orders to file a lawsuit that would be heard by a judge within 72 hours. No school or educational institution could issue vaccination documents or separate students based on vaccination status. Violation of provisions in the bill would be a misdemeanor crime.

In addition, the bill would forbid mask mandates, restrictions on religious liberty and would declare children enrolling in daycare facilities or schools would be exempt from immunizations if required by the KDHE secretary based on a written statement signed by a parent or guardian outlining a “sincerely held religious belief.”

The post Kansas activists opposed to COVID-19 mandates greet legislators with rally at Capitol appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Maryland lawmakers override governor's veto of abortion access

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide them with training. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortions without cost.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Society
City
Ness City, KS
POLITICO

Another Capitol riot participant is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee. She's reasoning that her cooperation should earn her a reduced sentence.

Carla Krzywicki of Connecticut is the fourth known member of the mob to cooperate with the panel. Another cooperator: A Jan. 6 defendant who entered the Capitol with her mother during one of the earliest waves of the riot revealed in court papers Thursday that she cooperated with the House select committee investigating the breach.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Masterson
Person
Ron Ryckman
Person
Laura Kelly
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Kansas Senate#State Senate#House#K 12 Education Budget#Republican#Gop
Kansas Reflector

Federal judge in Florida throws out national mask mandate for travelers

A federal judge in Florida voided the nationwide mask mandate for airline and public transportation passengers Monday, saying the requirement was beyond the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authority. The legal analysis of U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed in late 2020, turned on the language in a federal law […] The post Federal judge in Florida throws out national mask mandate for travelers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Fox bites congressman at US Capitol

An “aggressive” fox terrorizing people on Capitol Hill attacked Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) this week while he was walking to work. “I never actually expected I was going to get attacked by a real fox,” Bera told KCRA. “I felt something lunge at the back of my leg. It felt like a small dog and I jumped really quick. I was holding my umbrella because I thought I’d have to shoo it away, and I was like, ‘That’s not a dog. That’s a fox.’”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy