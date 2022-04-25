Current State of the Housing Market

In the midst of an increasingly expensive real estate climate, a 2017 state law is enabling cities and towns to create more affordable housing while providing officials with better insight into localities' housing needs.
By June 1, every municipality in Connecticut must have a plan on how to incorporate affordable housing, per Connecticut State Statute 8-30j. Eastern Connecticut municipalities are making progress on that mandate. But they only have a month before the deadline.
...
Home prices increased nearly 20% in February compared to a year earlier, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index. That was the third-highest reading in the index’s 35-year history. Gains of that magnitude may not continue for much longer, according to the managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, publisher of Case-Shiller.
A contemporary megamansion in Naples, Florida, hit the market Tuesday for $35 million, making it the city’s most expensive listing. A contemporary megamansion that seems to float on the Venetian Bay in Naples, Florida, hit the market Tuesday for $35 million, making it the city’s most expensive listing.
A unique circular home buried underground that looks like a Bond villain's lair is on the market for £4million. Above ground, Perdu looks like a modest garden folly. But below the surface is a 4,000 sq ft 'entertaining home' with a bar, DJ booth and a hot tub that won't disturb the neighbours.
Houses in a flood-ravaged town are selling for little more than $200,000. The New South Wales far north coast is becoming increasingly expensive, with median house prices at Byron Bay, Ballina, Bangalow and Lennox Head well into the seven figures. But a short drive away at Lismore, houses have sale...
These days, new appliances aren’t just smart — they’re darn near geniuses. Fridges can tell you when your milk is going to expire and 12-cycle washers have special settings, like one specifically for yoga pants. But that doesn’t mean a standard stainless steel appliance is on its...
Comments / 0