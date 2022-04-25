ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer’s Support Of Nuclear Power Shows How Renewable Energy Has Fallen Short

By Tom Gantert
Michigan Capitol Confidential
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter last week to the U.S. Department of Energy urging federal money be used to keep the Palisades nuclear power plant open. She called it a top priority, a decision certain to upset her anti-nuclear energy activists in her base. The letter closed with, “I will...

