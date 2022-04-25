Vote for the News-Star's athlete of the week (April 18 - April 22), featuring 31 candidates

Voting is now open for the News-Star athlete of the week poll that includes eight athletes from the Monroe area.

Fans can vote for their favorite athlete until noon Thursday. The winner will be announced on Friday.

These athletes were chosen by their performance in the previous week.

Jacob Bareswill, Ouachita Christian baseball: Bareswill threw a complete-game no-hitter, allowing one walk and striking out 11 in a 12-0 win over Cedar Creek.

Peyton Beck, Ruston baseball: Beck got the save after allowing no runs, two hits and one walk with and five strikeouts in three innings in a 2-1 win over Mangham.

Emma Brown, Sterlington softball: Brown went 3-for-3 with one RBI in a 2-0 win over Berwick. Brown went 1-for-3 with one run and two RBIs in a 10-0 win over Caldwell Parish.

Wade Crawford, Ruston baseball: Crawford went 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base in an 11-1 win over Ouachita Parish. Crawford went 1-for-1 with two runs, a double, a RBI, two walks and two stolen bases in a 10-0 win over Red River.

Brennan Eager, West Monroe baseball: In five innings, Eager allowed just one run in a 10-2 win over Neville.

Drew Ferguson, West Monroe baseball: Ferguson threw six 6.0 innings, allowing two hits, no runs, one walk and striking out seven in a 10-0 win over West Ouachita.

Dyson Fields, Ruston baseball: Fields went 2-for-4 with one run and threw three innings, allowing no hits, no runs and one walk with and five strikeouts in an 11-1 win over Ouachita Parish. Fields went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three stolen bases. In one inning pitching, ed he allowed no walks, no runs and struck out two in a 10-0 win over Red River.

Carter Gates, Ouachita Christian baseball: Gates threw a five-inning complete game, allowing four hits, one walk and striking out six in a 14-2 win over Delta Charter.

Landon Graves, Ouachita Christian baseball: Graves went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in a 12-1 win over Sterlington. Graves went 2-for-4 with three runs and one RBI in an 11-0 win over River Oaks.

B.J. Green, Ruston track and field: Green jumped a 50 feet, 7 inches in the boys triple jump during the District 2-5A meet.

Zane Morgan, Ouachita Christian baseball: Morgan threw a complete-game shutout in an 11-0 win over River Oaks.

Jeremy Nelson, Ouachita Parish track and field: Nelson jumped 49 feet and 8 inches in the boys triple jump during the District 2-5A meet.

Macy Nordstrom, West Monroe softball: Nordstrom hit a home run and threw a complete game, allowing one run, four hits, one walk and striking out six in a 11-1 win over West Ouachita.

Jay Parker, Ouachita Christian track and field: Parker set the school record in the 1,600, after finishing in 4:37.

Cade Patterson, Ruston baseball: Patterson went 3-for-3 with three runs, three RBIs, a double, a triple and a stolen base in the 14-0 win over Ouachita Parish. Patterson went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and a double in a 10-0 win over Red River. Patterson went 3-for-4 with one run, two RBIs and a stolen base in an 11-1 win over Ouachita Parish.

Avery Robertson, Sterlington softball: Robertson went 1-for-1 with an RBI double and one walk in a 2-0 win over Berwick.

Sawyer Robertson, Ouachita Christian baseball: Robertson went 2-for-2 with one RBI in a 12-1 win over Sterlington. Robertson went 2-for-2 with five RBIs in a 12-0 win over Cedar Creek.

Caleb Ross, West Monroe baseball: Ross had four hits, three doubles and three RBIs in a 10-0 win over West Ouachita.

Karli Sellers, West Monroe softball: Sellers had an RBI double and drove in two more runs in a 11-1 win over West Ouachita.

Hannah Stewart, Sterlington softball: Stewart went 1-for-2 with two RBIs in a 10-0 win over Caldwell Parish.

Dawson Syzmanski, Ruston baseball: Syzmanski went 1-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs in the 14-0 win over Ouachita Parish. Szymanski went 2-for-2 with three runs, a double and three stolen bases in a 10-0 win over Red River.

Maddie Taylor, Sterlington softball: Taylor threw a complete game allowing one hit, no runs, one walk and striking out 11 in a 2-0 win over Berwick. Taylor went 2-for-3 with one RBI. She pitched a five-inning complete game with two hits, no walks and five strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Caldwell Parish.

J.R. Tollett, Ruston baseball: Tollett went 1-for-4 with one RBI in a 2-1 win over Mangham. Tollet went 3-for-3 with three runs, two RBIs, a walk, a double and a triple in the 14-0 win over Ouachita Parish.

Karson Trichel, Ouachita Christian baseball: Trichel threw a complete game, allowing five hits, one run and two walks with and eight strikeouts in five innings in a 12-1 win over Sterlington. Trichel went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in a 12-0 win over Cedar Creek.

Hope Tucker, Sterlington softball: Tucker went 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and a double in a 10-0 win over Caldwell Parish.

Kenzie Vestal, West Monroe softball: Vestal hit a three-run home run and drove in two more runs in a 11-1 win over West Ouachita.

Drew Webb, River Oaks baseball: In four innings, Webb allowed three hits, two runs and struck out three in a 17-2 win over Delhi.

Barham White, Ouachita Christian baseball: White went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in a 14-2 win over Delta Charter.

Reid Williams, Ruston baseball: Williams went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a triple. He threw three innings, allowing two hits, no runs, one walk and striking out five in the 14-0 win over Ouachita Parish.

Austin Willis, Ouachita Parish track and field: Willis broke the Ouachita Parish school record, after running a 10.61-second 100 meters during the District 2-5A meet.

Piper Yarborough, St. Frederick softball: Yarborough went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored in a 3-1 win over Covenant Christian.

The Athlete of the Week poll is comprised of athletes from all LHSAA-sanctioned sports excluding football. In the fall, that includes cross country, volleyball, cheerleading and swimming.

Going forward coaches and school administrators can submit athletes for recognition to ehernandez@thenewsstar.com.

Previous winners

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews.