Some North Texas restaurants adding $1 Ukraine-related donation to check

A handful of North Texas restaurants are adding an automatic donation to every bill, and the people in charge say they don’t care if it ruffles some feathers.

Restaurants participating in the automatic customer donation say 100 percent of the money collected will go to the nonprofit World Central Kitchen and its mission to help feed people suffering in Ukraine due to the brutal Russian invasion.

Customers eating at Flying Fish, Flying Saucer, Rodeo Goat and Meddlesome Moth restaurants should expect to see the one-dollar donation added on the check. People who don’t want to donate can ask for their money back.

About 17 restaurants in the DFW area are participating in the fundraising effort. The goal is to raise $250,000 for World Central Kitchen.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram