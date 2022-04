I've never seen violence like the violence on Barry. HBO's hitman comedy is a legitimate thrillfest, and the new season (debuting Sunday) has three of the best action scenes I've ever seen. But part of the show's busted-nerve tension is that you never know where the next shot is coming from — and whether you'll laugh or gasp. Surprising blood keeps erupting from seemingly healthy foreheads, another brain full of bullets. A middle-of-the-day showdown turns ultraviolent, then scary, then hilarious, then scary again, and still funny, in a sad way. Several human lives depend on the functionality of an iPhone app.

