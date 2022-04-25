Shelby County Outreach Ministries 2022 ATV Fundraiser

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. Juneteenth (officially Juneteenth National Independence Day and also known as Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, and Black Independence Day). The Marshall-Harrison County, Texas Juneteenth Committee announces our 7th-year celebration in 2022. Our theme: "We Are One". Originating in Galveston, Texas in 1866, it has been celebrated annually on June 19 throughout the United States as an official federal holiday since 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. {1}.
