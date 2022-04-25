Triathlon training

Zionsville West Middle School eighth-graders Akshansh Nandan and Anwesha Mishra pulled off a recent double. The twins, who were born in India but moved to the U.S when they were young, both completed their first half-marathon April 9 as part of the Carmel Marathon races. Their mother, Preeti Mishra, also completed the half-marathon. Their father, Maruti Nandan, is a runner but couldn’t compete because of an ankle injury.

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO