Kahului, HI

Triathlon training

Maui News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaia pro triathlete Kevin Jervis runs on a section of the North...

www.mauinews.com

Current Publishing

Twins complete half-marathon together

Zionsville West Middle School eighth-graders Akshansh Nandan and Anwesha Mishra pulled off a recent double. The twins, who were born in India but moved to the U.S when they were young, both completed their first half-marathon April 9 as part of the Carmel Marathon races. Their mother, Preeti Mishra, also completed the half-marathon. Their father, Maruti Nandan, is a runner but couldn’t compete because of an ankle injury.
CARMEL, IN
Maui News

Valley Isle Scoreboard

Standings–Unrespectable’s 69.5, Kalola’s 57, Shalo’s II 57, Outlaws 48, All Good 46.5, Don’t Give a Split 26, Gutter Mutts 19. High series (handicap)–Kainalu Torres 638, Zacchary Kekona 634, Roland Caniaveral 629. High game (scratch)–Roland Caniaveral 236-225, Chris Hagin 225, Wes Wong 217, Zacchary Kekona...
WAILUKU, HI
Maui News

Local Calendar

5:30 p.m.–D-I tournament semifinal: Kamehameha Maui vs. Baldwin at Maui High. 7 p.m.–D-I tournament semifinal: Lahainaluna vs. King Kekaulike at Maui High. 5 p.m.–D-I tournament first round: Lahainaluna vs. King Kekaulike at Patsy Mink Field. • MIL boys volleyball. 6 p.m.–D-I tournament championship at Maui High.
SPORTS
Sports
Maui News

Maui halau takes kane division at Merrie Monarch

While a Maui halau swept the kane division at the Merrie Monarch Festival, the group’s kumu hula said it was the bonding among members that stood out, as a limited number of spectators returned for the competition’s 59th year. “Every Merrie Monarch experience we have, the highlights are...
WAILUKU, HI

