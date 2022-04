BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time since the 2019 season, announcers with the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network will travel with the Orioles on the road and call games from the opposing team’s stadium, the network said in a statement. The Athletic was first to report the news. Play-by-play man Kevin Brown and color analyst Jim Palmer are scheduled to be at Yankee Stadium for the Orioles’ upcoming three-game series against the New York Yankees. The decision also applies to the television team for the Washington Nationals, whose games are also broadcast by MASN. Announcers on the Orioles Radio Network, however, will still call...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO