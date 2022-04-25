ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

MVCC hosting ‘2022 Drone Festvial’ on April 30

By Thad Randazzo
WUTR Eyewitness News
WUTR Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0HTz_0fJdQnwV00

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The MVCC Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems Club has announced the ‘2022 Drone Festival’ taking place on Saturday, April 30 th , and has invited the public to attend.

First ‘Drone Soccer Championship’ showcase at SUNY Poly a success

The event is scheduled to take place from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Utica Campus’ Main Quad and will feature several interactive demonstrations, including race drones, flight demos, hands-on racing simulations, and more!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jijbZ_0fJdQnwV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpHwM_0fJdQnwV00

A food truck will also be on-site and anyone who attendees will have the opportunity to pilot a mini-drone or hoverboard!

Local robotics teams awarded at MVCC’s FIRST Tech Championship

In case of rain, the festival will have a make-up date on Sunday, May 1 st .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WUTR/WFXV - CNYhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WUTR Eyewitness News

Wolfspeed Grand Opening

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley is now one step closer to being a leader in technology. State leaders gathered in Marcy for the opening of Wolfspeed a chip manufacturer built adjacent to the SUNY Poly campus. “It’s my great honor to officially welcome you to the first the largest and the only 200-millimeter […]
MARCY, NY
WUTR Eyewitness News

MVCC hosting ‘Ufologist’ Bill Birnes in Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series has announced that author and Ufologist Bill Birnes will be speaking at MVCC’s Festine Auditorium in Rome on Wednesday, April 20th at 7:00 pm. Birnes is famous for his weekly series ‘UFO Hunters’ on the History Channel. His show explores sites of world-famous UFO events […]
ROME, NY
WUTR Eyewitness News

NY leaders talk tech & SUNY Poly

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – While many local politicians attended yesterday’s event, all eyes were on New York Governor Kathy Hochul who was also in Marcy to show her support for the opening. Governor Hochul visited for the grand opening of Wolfspeed and while she was here made regarding the potential move of SUNY Poly to SUNY Albany. “I believe that there’s opportunities here to create […]
MARCY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Society
Utica, NY
Sports
City
Utica, NY
13 WHAM

Runners take to the streets of Rochester during Flower City Challenge

Rochester, N.Y. — Over 1600 marathoners were expected to take to the streets of Rochester for the running of the Rochester Regional Health Flower City Challenge on Sunday morning. The 5K (3.1 Mile) and half marathon (13.1 Miles) event took place on select city streets specifically chosen to showcase...
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Seneca7, a 77.7 mile running event, held Sunday

The Seneca7, a 77.7-mile running relay event around Seneca Lake, was held Sunday, April 24, under temperatures even hotter than meteorologists had forecast. The race saw 210 teams of seven runners each start under overcast skies and temperatures in the low 50s in downtown Geneva at 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Runners followed a route that took them down the lake’s west side on Route 14, through Watkins Glen, and back along the eastern shore in the afternoon, when temperatures reached as high as 86 degrees.
GENEVA, NY
Times Leader

Athena event celebrates women’s wisdom

WILKES-BARRE — Tuesday was a day for some of the region’s most inspiring women to celebrate one another, and their successes, as the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Athena Panel Luncheon and awards ceremony. This year’s panelists included Ruth Borland, Judy Ellis, Ruth Corcoran,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvcc#Suny Poly#Nexstar Media Inc
WUTR Eyewitness News

Stefanik delivers $25 million to Rome Air Force Research Lab

Rome, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Stefanik delivers $25 million to Rome Air Force Research Lab In an effort to support quantum computing efforts in upstate New York, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced she will be giving $25 million to the Air Force Research Lab in Rome. This money will be used to support photonic quantum computing […]
ROME, NY
WUTR Eyewitness News

WUTR Eyewitness News

32
Followers
191
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

CNYhomepage.com, Your Online Source for Utica’s Local News and Weather with Eyewitness News, Weeknights on WUTR at 6 & 11 and WFXV at 10.

 https://CNYhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy