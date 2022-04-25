MVCC hosting ‘2022 Drone Festvial’ on April 30

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The MVCC Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems Club has announced the ‘2022 Drone Festival’ taking place on Saturday, April 30 th , and has invited the public to attend.

The event is scheduled to take place from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Utica Campus’ Main Quad and will feature several interactive demonstrations, including race drones, flight demos, hands-on racing simulations, and more!





A food truck will also be on-site and anyone who attendees will have the opportunity to pilot a mini-drone or hoverboard!

In case of rain, the festival will have a make-up date on Sunday, May 1 st .

