Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle accused of driving donuts on Florida highway with child in car

By David Matthews, New York Daily News
 1 day ago

Penalty on the play.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday after he was allegedly caught doing donuts on a highway in Florida.

Pringle’s car, an orange Dodge Challenger, was spotted on a highway in Pasco County, about 30 miles north of Tampa, as it emerged from a cloud of smoke after the sound of squealing tires was heard.

“I observed a large cloud of smoke in the area of the median break,” Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Justin Bloom wrote in an arrest report. “I heard the sound of squealing tires and saw the cloud of smoke, which reduced the visibility to nearly zero for traffic on the westbound lanes of State Road 56.”

“I could smell the distinct smell of burnt rubber as I proceeded to turn around in the same median break,” Bloom wrote. “I observed a series of tire marks on the roadway consistent with a vehicle performing” a doughnut.

There was another man in the car and a boy in the backseat, the report states.

Pringle, who signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Chicago Bears last month, was booked for reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

Neither the 28 year-old nor the Bears have commented publicly about the arrest.

