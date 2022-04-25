ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Lewis Hamilton’s Favorite Vegan Burger Chain is Coming to America

By Maxwell Rabb
thebeet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes the U.S. need another burger joint? World champion race car driver Lewis Hamilton thinks so! Hamilton's investment Neat Burger just announced that it will open its first United States location this fall, kicking off its stateside expansion in Manhattan. The company will host a pop-up kitchen in midtown...

thebeet.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Worst Decision Taco Bell Has Made In Recent Years, According To 31% Of People

Taco Bell has been the butt of jokes for years — many of which, ironically, tend to involve a person's backside — but, oftentimes, the wisecracks come from a place of love. The fast food joint is a favorite for millions of people that want to "think outside the bun" when looking for a quick, convenient, and cheap bite to eat, and has even captured the hearts of some of the world's most notable celebs. Remember when Fergie namedropped the beloved Mexican eatery in her hit song "Glamorous?" Taco Bell's numbers reflect its popularity as well. In 2020, Restaurant Business reported that the chain was the fourth-largest in America after raking in an impressive $11.3 billion in sales, which then increased to a whopping $13.3 billion the following year. That's a lot of Doritos Locos Tacos and Baja Blast.
RESTAURANTS
FingerLakes1.com

Burger King has a vegan pop-up restaurant

Burger King’s vegan menu proves that plant-based can be delicious. A vegan diet is also better for the environment. Burger King has tested a vegan location inn London, UK. Plant-based fast food could be the future. Read more about it here. The Burger King in Leicester Square was converted...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Sports
Manhattan, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are So Excited To Try Its New Vegan Ravioli

Being vegan can make it a bit challenging to grocery shop for anything other than fresh fruits and vegetables. After all, so much of what you find at the store does contain animal products of some sort, whether it's dairy, meat, fish, or egg. Fortunately for plant-based eaters, many major brands and retailers have begun offering more vegetarian alternatives to some favorite foods, such as Impossible Foods meatless meat products or Daiya's vegan cheese line.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
Popculture

Chocolate Candy Recalled in Multiple Countries Due to Salmonella Contamination

A popular chocolate candy is at the center of a multi-country recall over fears of salmonella contamination. Just days before Easter, Italian confectionery group Ferrero has expanded its voluntary recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its products were reported in eight separate countries.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Herbert
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Popculture

Major Ice Cream Recall Issued for Baskin-Robbins, Turkey Hill and More

As temperatures continue to rise, consumers may want to do a double check before they cool down with a scoop of ice cream, because several new recalls have just hit impacting numerous brands. Ice creams from Baskin Robbins, Best Buy, President's Choice, and Scotsburn Joins Farmers have all been recalled, with Turkey Hill Dairy also at the center of a new ice cream recall.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Fast Food#Best Burger#Food Drink#American#The Neat Food Co#The Cream Group#Beyond Meat#Neat#Le Pain Quotidien#Sweetgreen
buckinghamshirelive.com

Major supermarkets recall biscuits, Kinder eggs and ready meals over safety fears

Supermarkets are recalling a number of popular food products due to safety concerns. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a series of alerts for a range of goods. These include digestive biscuits and a selection of Kinder products. If you have bought one of the below products then you are advised not to eat it and instead return it to the store in exchange for a full refund.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Brand Of Cheese-Flavored Crackers

A popular brand of cheese-flavored crackers has been recalled. B&G Foods announced on Saturday, April 2 that it is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of a single date code of 6-ounce Back to Nature Cheddalicious cheese-flavored crackers, with a “best by” date of SEP 05 2022. (The “best by” date is located on the top of the box.)
FOOD SAFETY
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Los Angeles-Based Misha’s Kind Foods Makes Non-Dairy Cheese a Pantry Staple

Pictured: Aaron Bullock | Photo credit:Misha's Fine Foods. The plant-based movement has seen a steady upward climb in recent years, with a new Bloomberg Intelligence report predicting a $162 billion growth spurt for the market in the next decade. Irrespective of whether Misha’s Kind Foods’ co-founders Aaron Bullock and Ian Martin were privy to that information when entering the plant-based food business space, they appear primed to be one of the major players in the non-dairy section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

The Best Spicy Chicken Sandwiches in Fast Food Right Now

Welcome to The Fasties, Thrillist’s third-annual fast food awards! The awards feature more than a dozen categories celebrating all the best foods that came out of drive-thru windows over the past year—from the Best Coffee Nuggets to the Best Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and many more. Check out the full list of categories and winners.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy