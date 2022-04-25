CofC In The News: Week of April 25, 2022

Harvard University will commit $100m to study and redress the insitution’s ties to slavery, joining other US institutions examining their complicity in and legacy of enslavement, backed by multi-million dollar investments.The announcement on 26 April follows a committee report addressing the university’s “extensive entanglements with slavery” and how enslaved people played a “significant part in our institutional history,” including labor from more than 70 enslaved people who supported faculty, staff, and Harvard presidents and enriched “numerous donors, and, ultimately, the institution,” according to a statement from Harvard leadership.“Harvard benefited from and in some ways perpetuated practices that were profoundly immoral,”...
