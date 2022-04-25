ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, MS

Last Week in Brookhaven: April 18-25, 2022

By Hunter Cloud
Daily Leader
 1 day ago

Daily Leader

Good morning, it’s Tuesday!

Skies will be cloudy today, with a high of 74. Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the morning, with a low around 47 tonight. The Brookhaven School District Board will meet at 6 p.m. at the Central Office. Friday, April 29. Heucks Retreat Alumni Association reunion will be at Heucks...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Architect to design proposed park in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson architect firm has been hired to prepare designs for a proposed park in Vicksburg on Washington Street near the Klondyke. The Vicksburg Post reported the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an agreement with Wier Boerner Allin Architecture on Monday, April 25. The agreement orders the firm to […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

New Lamar County School District map approved

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A new map was approved for the redistricting of the Lamar County School District. Pine Belt News reported the new map won’t affect students, only the board members’ districts. The decision to create a new map came after the recent census showed that Lamar County had grown from 55,658 to […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
Brookhaven, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Brookhaven, MS
WJTV 12

Southern Pipe and Supply consolidating in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Southern Pipe and Supply will consolidate its operations into one location in Meridian. The company expects to create 20 new jobs while keeping 275. The new location will be the 464-square-foot former Lowe’s distribution center. Lauderdale County will provide an additional 20 acres for the site. The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) […]
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Old Highway 42 construction to start Monday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Motorists in Hattiesburg can expect delays over the next 60 days if they use Old Highway 42. Starting Monday, Old Highway 42/U.S. 11 will be milled and have a new layer of asphalt laid over about three miles of roadway, stretching from Bouie Street west to the junction with U.S. 49 north.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg leaders want to permanently close Jacques’ Bar

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg is taking legal action to permanently close Jacques’ Bar following a fight that happened on Sunday, April 17. The Vicksburg Post reported the city filed a petition in Chancery Court for a permanent injunction to close the bar, citing it as a public nuisance. The petition was […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors upset over garbage trucks in backyard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People of Ward 3 expressed concerns about the effects the fleet of garbage trucks will have on the Georgetown community. People in Ward 3 are both displeased and concerned about the placement of Richard’s Disposal’s fleet of garbage trucks being housed at Hawkins Field Airport. “It’s already bad that the airport […]
JACKSON, MS

