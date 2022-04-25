Last Week in Brookhaven: April 18-25, 2022

Skies will be cloudy today, with a high of 74. Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the morning, with a low around 47 tonight. The Brookhaven School District Board will meet at 6 p.m. at the Central Office. Friday, April 29. Heucks Retreat Alumni Association reunion will be at Heucks...
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson architect firm has been hired to prepare designs for a proposed park in Vicksburg on Washington Street near the Klondyke. The Vicksburg Post reported the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an agreement with Wier Boerner Allin Architecture on Monday, April 25. The agreement orders the firm to […]
Every public university but Jackson State University will raise tuition rates this coming school year, continuing a trend that puts the cost of college increasingly out of reach for the average family in Mississippi. The Institution of Higher Learning Board of Trustees approved the new tuition rates at its regular...
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A new map was approved for the redistricting of the Lamar County School District. Pine Belt News reported the new map won’t affect students, only the board members’ districts. The decision to create a new map came after the recent census showed that Lamar County had grown from 55,658 to […]
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Southern Pipe and Supply will consolidate its operations into one location in Meridian. The company expects to create 20 new jobs while keeping 275. The new location will be the 464-square-foot former Lowe’s distribution center. Lauderdale County will provide an additional 20 acres for the site. The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) […]
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, April 25, the Vicksburg Board of Aldermen and Mayor unanimously voted to terminate an inter-local agreement with the City of Port Gibson to help them establish a natural gas utility system. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the cities entered into the agreement just two months ago, shortly after Port […]
Gov. Tate Reeves vetoed a bill intended to make it easier for some people who lost their voting rights as a result of a Jim Crow-era provision of the state’s 1890 Constitution to regain their right to vote. The constitutional provision, originally written to keep Black Mississippians from voting,...
This past session the Mississippi Legislature gave $10 million to K-12 private schools even though the state constitution appears to be one of the few in the nation to prohibit the practice of providing public money to private schools. Mississippi is among the 37 states that have so-called “Blaine Amendment” constitutional provisions that ban the […]
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Motorists in Hattiesburg can expect delays over the next 60 days if they use Old Highway 42. Starting Monday, Old Highway 42/U.S. 11 will be milled and have a new layer of asphalt laid over about three miles of roadway, stretching from Bouie Street west to the junction with U.S. 49 north.
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg is taking legal action to permanently close Jacques’ Bar following a fight that happened on Sunday, April 17. The Vicksburg Post reported the city filed a petition in Chancery Court for a permanent injunction to close the bar, citing it as a public nuisance. The petition was […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People of Ward 3 expressed concerns about the effects the fleet of garbage trucks will have on the Georgetown community. People in Ward 3 are both displeased and concerned about the placement of Richard’s Disposal’s fleet of garbage trucks being housed at Hawkins Field Airport. “It’s already bad that the airport […]
