ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns return home to pivotal Game 5 vs. Pelicans

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m6Og1_0fJdMp2D00

After securing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns are headed home in an unexpected situation with the No. 8 seed New Orleans Pelicans in their first-round playoff series: tied 2-2 entering Game 5.

The best-of-seven series has turned into a best-of-three series starting Tuesday night in Phoenix. The Pelicans tied the series with a 118-103 home victory against the Suns on Sunday night.

“We know Game 5 is going to be a dogfight and we’ve got to be ready to play,” guard CJ McCollum said after scoring 18 points and pulling down nine rebounds for New Orleans. “This is a championship-caliber team who’s been there before, but on the bright side, we understand what to expect. This is a great opportunity for us to learn, to grow and to play in a hostile environment.”

Brandon Ingram scored 16 of his 30 points in the pivotal third quarter and became the first Pelicans player to score 30 points in three consecutive playoff games.

“Brandon is playing some of his best basketball of the season, and he’s doing it on the biggest stage, and it’s great to see,” New Orleans coach Willie Green said. “I’m just trying to move out of the way and let him do his thing.”

Center Jonas Valanciunas bounced back from a poor performance in Game 3 to add a career playoff-high 26 points and 15 rebounds.

“It’s fun to play this way, when everyone’s touching the ball, moving, and finding the teammates open, setting loose screens,” Valanciunas said. “That’s such a good feeling to play this way — on top of winning the game.”

New Orleans held star guard Chris Paul to four points on 2-of-8 shooting. He had 11 assists, but didn’t attempt a free throw.

“We just tried to throw different looks at him, be aggressive, try denying him the ball at times,” Green said. “(It was) having more of a mindset and a focus on not allowing Chris in the fourth quarter to dominate the game, which he’s done and is capable of doing.”

Paul was without his backcourt mate, All-Star Devin Booker, who strained his right hamstring in Game 2 and averaged 26.8 points per game on the regular season. He is not expected to return this series.

“We can’t worry about whether Book comes back,” Phoenix coach Monty Williams said. “Obviously, we need Book back, but that’s not why we lost the game. They played much harder than we did.”

Williams also noted the difference in free throws attempted in what was a very physical game. The Pelicans shot 42 free throws (making 32) and the Suns shot 15 (making 10).

“They outplayed us; they deserve to win,” Williams said. “(But) that’s a free throw disparity that you have to look at.”

New Orleans outrebounded Phoenix for the fourth straight game, 48-39. They are averaging 47.8 rebounds per game in the postseason.

“They were the aggressor tonight,” Paul said. “They came out and made all of the big plays. They outrebounded us again.”

The third quarter was again significant for the Pelicans, who outscored the Suns 35-23 behind Ingram. New Orleans has outscored Phoenix by at least nine points in each third quarter for a cumulative advantage of 137-93 in the third quarters.

“They for sure played with more urgency and grit than we did,” Williams said. “The third quarter, for whatever reason, we haven’t been able to be productive in that quarter, whether it’s missing shots or not getting stops, but it’s been a trend in this series.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Latest Zion Williamson sighting will please Pelicans fans

It looks like New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is getting back to his conditioning after spending the whole regular season recovering from a foot injury. Ahead of the Pelicans’ Game 4 showdown against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, Williamson was spotted doing some on-court practice. After he was spotted doing a 360-dunk a couple of weeks ago, he’s now doing more work with his usual lift getting back to the level where it was before.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Willie Green
NBA Analysis Network

Huge Bombshell Update Reveals Potential Return For Pelicans’ Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are giving the Phoenix Suns all that they can handle in their first-round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. New Orleans had to win two games in the NBA Play-In Tournament just to qualify for the postseason field, defeating the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers. They have had that success even without young star Zion Williamson on the court.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
VikingsTerritory

What a Vikings Trade with Saints Would Look Like

The New Orleans Saints may need to leapfrog the draft board to secure a quarterback of the future, and the Minnesota Vikings are a reasonable dance partner. Momentum for the Vikings trading back has accumulated amid the last two weeks, featuring about four teams that could be in the mix. The Saints are one of them.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Pelicans#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
FOX Sports

Pelicans stifle Chris Paul and the Suns to even series

Brandon Ingram scored 16 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Phoenix Suns — playing without injured star Devin Booker — 118-103 in Game 4 on Sunday night to tie the first-round series. Jonas Valanciunas reasserted himself in the middle...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy