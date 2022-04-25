ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Carlos Alcaraz, 18, cracks top 10 of ATP rankings

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mgaZy_0fJdMi6M00

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player in 17 years to crack the top 10 of the ATP rankings, ascending to No. 9 in the latest release Monday.

Alcaraz, 18, is fresh off his victory over countryman Pablo Carreno Busta in the finals of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on Sunday, his third victory of the season.

Alcaraz jumps two spots to become the ninth-youngest player ever into the Top 10 and the youngest to achieve the feat since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal did it on April 25, 2005.

Aaron Krickstein remains the youngest to have done it; he had just turned 17 when he cracked the top 10 in August 1984.

Novak Djokovic remains No. 1 after his runner-up finish at the Serbia Open.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Novak Djokovic lost the final in Belgrade

Russian Andrej Rublev (8th ATP) won the ATP tournament in Belgrade after he defeated Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (1st ATP) in today's final. Rublev came to the celebration after two and a half hours of play, ie in sets 6: 2, 6: 7, 6: 0. The first set was...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Announces Decision On His Golf Future

Lefty legend Phil Mickelson has reportedly made a decision on his golf future. Mickelson, 51, has signed up for two golf events, indicating he’s planning on returning to the sport. The lefty pro has applied to play in the first LIV Golf event series in London and the PGA Championship.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Not a single Australian gets a gong at sport's biggest awards night despite Emma McKeown winning SEVEN Olympic medals, Ash Barty ruling women's tennis and Dylan Alcott claiming an historic Golden Slam

Australia's leading women athletes including Ash Barty, Emma McKeown and Ariarne Titmus have been sensationally snubbed on the world's biggest stage despite crushing their respective sports in 2021. The Laureus titles are regarded as the most prestigious awards in world sport and 'honours the greatest and most inspirational sporting triumphs...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbia Open#Atp Finals#Spanish#Spaniard#Stuttgart
Tennis World Usa

ATP Barcelona 2022: Cralos Alcaraz vs Carreno Busta's HIGHLIGHTS

Third final of the year and third victory for Carlos Alcaraz. The 18-year-old wins the ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona, winning against his countryman, Pablo Carreno Busta, with the final result of 6-3, 6-2. Carreno Busta has never entered the game: too passive towards an Alcaraz who did not leave room, giving a power and depth to which the opponent was unable to respond.
TENNIS
ESPN

Carlos Alcaraz mirrors Rafa Nadal after capturing Barcelona Open crown

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz captured the fourth title of his young career by beating eighth seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-2 in the Barcelona Open final on Sunday, hours after winning a gruelling semifinal that was postponed due to rain. The 18-year-old will enter the top 10 of the world...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Andrey Rublev beats Novak Djokovic in final Serbia Open in Belgrade

Andrey Rublev denied Novak Djokovic a first title of the season by beating the world number one in the final of his home tournament at the Serbia Open. Faced with a partisan home crowd, world number eight Rublev dominated the deciding set to win 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 6-0. Djokovic was...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'In a regular situation, Rafael Nadal might be ready to...', says expert

These should not be easy days for David Ferrer, director of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. In addition to having to dodge the blissful rain, the former Jávea tennis player has had to say goodbye to Tommy Robredo, David Marrero and Marc López, three players who have decided that the 2022 Barcelona tournament is the best setting to star in that last chapter that every good tennis player is reluctant to star.
TENNIS
Fox News

Novak Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required

Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon, despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, because the shots are not required to enter Britain, All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said Tuesday. Djokovic, a 34-year-old Serb who is ranked No. 1, missed the Australian Open in January...
TENNIS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy