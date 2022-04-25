Tenille Townes Hilariously Shares Helium-Influenced Message To Fans

Photo: Getty Images

Tenille Townes hilariously shared a message to fans after releasing her new EP, Masquerades . Townes took to her social media channels to thank fans for listening to her latest project… and she did it as she inhaled a bit of helium from a “Happy Birthday” balloon. The country artist couldn’t help but release a high-pitched giggle as she heard the sound of her voice.

Townes debuted Masquerades on Friday (April 22). “ This EP marks the beginning of a new chapter of music with you guys.... I really do think that we are beautiful complexities underneath everything we hide behind,” she shared on Instagram when she released the 7-track EP. “Setting down my masquerade over the past little while has been liberating, terrifying, disorienting, and empowering all at the same time. Pull one thread and the infinity of emotions and doubts and hopes and fears and everything in between unravels and these songs were created from the heart of that place. From both sides of who I am. And from the courage that you guys have given me, lifting up the pieces of these songs in their raw form leading up to here. Couldn’t be more excited for our new frontier together. 🖤🤍”

Watch Townes deliver her message to fans here :