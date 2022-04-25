ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tenille Townes Hilariously Shares Helium-Influenced Message To Fans

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpBUq_0fJdMDvx00
Photo: Getty Images

Tenille Townes hilariously shared a message to fans after releasing her new EP, Masquerades . Townes took to her social media channels to thank fans for listening to her latest project… and she did it as she inhaled a bit of helium from a “Happy Birthday” balloon. The country artist couldn’t help but release a high-pitched giggle as she heard the sound of her voice.

Townes debuted Masquerades on Friday (April 22). “ This EP marks the beginning of a new chapter of music with you guys.... I really do think that we are beautiful complexities underneath everything we hide behind,” she shared on Instagram when she released the 7-track EP. “Setting down my masquerade over the past little while has been liberating, terrifying, disorienting, and empowering all at the same time. Pull one thread and the infinity of emotions and doubts and hopes and fears and everything in between unravels and these songs were created from the heart of that place. From both sides of who I am. And from the courage that you guys have given me, lifting up the pieces of these songs in their raw form leading up to here. Couldn’t be more excited for our new frontier together. 🖤🤍”

Watch Townes deliver her message to fans here :

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tenille Townes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hopes And Fears#Helium#New Frontier#Masquerade#Tenilletownes
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
extratv

Carrie Underwood Reacts to All the Attention for Her Legs!

Carrie Underwood was a big winner at the 2022 CMT Awards, taking home Video of the Year for “If I Didn’t Love You,” her song with Jason Aldean. “Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Carrie backstage, where she dished on the win as well the attention that her super toned legs have been getting!
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in the ultimate cowgirl outfit

Yeehaw! Miranda Lambert knows exactly how to turn heads and she did just that with her latest appearance. The country music queen turned up the heat in a stunning cowgirl outfit complete with a hat, tassels and plenty of sass. Exclusive: Miranda Lambert is preparing for an unexpected change to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
NASHVILLE, TN
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

151K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy