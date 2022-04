ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Catcher Adley Rutschman is the Oriole’s number one prospect and top building block in the franchise rebuild. Rutschman’s not been promoted to Camden Yards yet – but he’s in Aberdeen this week to play some minor league games. Rutschman put on the gear for a pre-game workout Tuesday in Aberdeen. He’s in the IronBirds starting lineup Tuesday night to play in a game for the first time this year, after arm soreness in spring training cut short his season preparation. Rutschman went 1 for 2 with a double in Aberdeen. The IronBirds ended up beating the Jersey Shore Blueclaws...

