Hiker Shilletha Curtis doesn’t just meander through nature; she’s determined to be the first Black lesbian to achieve The Triple Crown. There are many factors to consider for a serious hike, especially when embarking on it alone. The terrain is unforgiving, wildlife can be territorial, and the weather can change in an instant. Not to mention the lack of access to the comforts of home. Arduous hikes aren’t for everybody, but if you have the fortitude, they can change you forever.

