Spring Street Sweeping

The Lincoln Public Works Department will begin our spring routine of sweeping the town streets and sidewalks. The Town only owns one sweeper and that unit currently tries to cover 50+ road miles, so we appreciate everyone's patience. The 2021/2022 winter was very long and required more salt and sand to...
Group bicycle rides will resume Tuesday in Monroe. The TnT Monroe Bicycle group will depart at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer from the City of Monroe Laurer-Finzel Riverwalk Parking Lot gazebo, located across the river from St. Mary’s Park. The tour leader will set a moderate...
The quick answer is no, the fire department cannot condemn a house. However, the fire marshall has the power to and the department can recommend to the city that the house be condemned if it feels that the structure poses a safety hazard. The decision to actually condemn the property is up to the city, and is typically only done in cases where the structural integrity of the house has been severely compromised. For example, if a house has been damaged by a fire or severe weather, it may be condemned in order to prevent further harm to people or property. In some cases, a home may also be condemned if it is found to have significant code violations that make it uninhabitable. So while the fire department cannot technically condemn a house, it can play an important role in recommending that action be taken.
Cyclists will be on North County roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. – The San Luis Obispo Bicycle Club’s annual Wildflower Century Bike Ride returns this year on Saturday, April 30. The race begins and ends in the North County town of Creston. The bike ride will put about 900 cyclists along with 12 support vehicles and three CHP Officers on the roads at various times throughout the day. These are mostly experienced riders who we expect to ride safely, observe traffic laws, share the road, and respect local residents.
