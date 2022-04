FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - About 5,000 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 776 in Fort Worth, Texas voted on Sunday, April 24, 2022 to ratify a new contract with Lockheed Martin. The four-year, two-month contact takes effect on Monday, April 25 and includes historic pay increases and strong benefits:A 16% effective general wage increase over the course of the contractAdditional cost-of-living adjustments and a $1,000 yearly supplementImprovements to the retirement planA $4,000 ratification bonusImprovements in field pay, annual progression raises, shift premiums, and moreThe contract, for which negotiations had been ongoing since February, also maintains...

