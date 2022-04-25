Flood Advisory issued for Griggs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cass; Ransom The National Weather Service in Grand Forks ND has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. .Rainfall this weekend will cause additional rises. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation through 7 AM Saturday. Rainfall is anticipated to last through Sunday, so the precipitation from the entire event is not taken into account. Additional rises are possible with additional rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Maple River near Enderlin. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding of some farm buildings begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 9.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 11.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 9.5 feet.

