Cristiano Just Dedicated His 100th Goal to His Newborn Son Who Died in Childbirth—See His Touching Tribute

By Lea Veloso
 1 day ago
Truly moving. Cristiano Ronaldo’s baby had a touching tribute at the Manchester United game on April 23, 2022. The soccer star’s son—whom he shares with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez—died in childbirth on April 18, 2022. Three days after their son’s death, Ronaldo and Rodriguez brought home his twin sister, who was born alive and healthy.

After he scored his 100th goal in the Premier League—the league Ronaldo’s team Manchester United is a part of—the soccer player pointed to the sky in honor of his late son while tears streamed down his face. While opposing team Arsenal won, fans were supportive of Ronaldo’s tribute with signs showing “Sorry for your loss Ronaldo.” Prior to Friday’s game, Ronaldo took a leave of absence from the team in order to grieve with his family for their loss.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez released a joint statement on April 18 about the death of their son. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” their statement read. “It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

On April 21, Ronaldo posted a picture with his family and his newborn baby girl in their home. “Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world. ”

The couple first announced that they were expecting their first set of twins together in October 2021. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins . Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you #blessed,” the post read. The couple also held a gender reveal for the twins in December 2021. “Where life begins and love never ends #blessed.”

Ronaldo has four children: Alana, 5, with Rodriguez, Cristiano Jr, 11, and twins, Mateo and Eva, 4, from previous relationships. Ronaldo has been dating Rodriguez since 2016.

